Circadian Rhythms 06.10.18
- Suspension of Disbelief – The Kount feat Otxhello
- Luckily – Che Ecru (Evil Needle remix)
- The world is Yours – Nas (Lakim remix)
- Cry Baby – Ahwlee
- Certain Images – Understand What Black Is
- Nobody Knows – Jinsang feat Juicebox
- Abeja – Mndsgn feat Sofie
- My Imagination – Raashan Ahmad
- My one and only Love – Chris Botti
- Blue and Green – Harris Cole & Aso
- Memories of U – Kiefer
- The Suite Urban Theme (The Hush) – Maxwell
- Dragon – Pyrmdplaza.
- The One – Jorja Smith
- Rocket science – Joyce Wright feat Kay Franklin
- 2 Sides – Oscar Jerome