Slow Riot 5/21/18: fire outpaces man
rodan — gauge
dazzling killmen — painless one
breadwinner — tourette’s
chavez — you must be stopped
drive like jehu — new math
shipping news — axons and dendrites
ativin — back at the lab
dianogah — building a playpen
ganger — cats, dogs, and babies jaws
the six parts seven — we can just make out
el ten eleven — fanshawe
saltland — to allow us all to breathe
saltland — under my skin
saltland — i only wish this for you
valley of the giants — westworld
elizabeth anka vajagic — with hopes lost
elizabeth anka vajagic — pain
fifths of seven — out from behind the rigid bellows
fifths of seven — for you alone in the smoldering
the mile end ladies string auxillary – from cells of roughest air