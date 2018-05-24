Shillelagh Law – May 24, 2018

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Cunla – Gaelic Storm
  • Saddle Tramp – Teada
  • Blind Mary – Joe Burke
  • The King’s Shilling – Mick McCauley, Winifred Horan, Colm OCaoimh
  • Johnny Cope – Alastair McDonald
  • Taim In Arrears – Wolfe Tones
  • Bonnie Prince Charlie – The Rapparees
  • Bonnie Prince Charlie – Rattle on the Stovepipe
  • Jesse James – Wild Colonial Bhoys
  • Joe Hill – Luke Kelly
  • Love Theme – The Chieftains
  • The Sherramuir Fight – Corries
  • Whiskey You’re the Devil – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • The Rising of the Moon – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • The Ballad of the Foxhunter – Cherish the Ladies
  • A Pair of Brown Eyes – Christy Moore
  • I Need Love -Luka Bloom