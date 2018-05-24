Shillelagh Law – May 24, 2018
- Cunla – Gaelic Storm
- Saddle Tramp – Teada
- Blind Mary – Joe Burke
- The King’s Shilling – Mick McCauley, Winifred Horan, Colm OCaoimh
- Johnny Cope – Alastair McDonald
- Taim In Arrears – Wolfe Tones
- Bonnie Prince Charlie – The Rapparees
- Bonnie Prince Charlie – Rattle on the Stovepipe
- Jesse James – Wild Colonial Bhoys
- Joe Hill – Luke Kelly
- Love Theme – The Chieftains
- The Sherramuir Fight – Corries
- Whiskey You’re the Devil – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- The Rising of the Moon – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- The Ballad of the Foxhunter – Cherish the Ladies
- A Pair of Brown Eyes – Christy Moore
- I Need Love -Luka Bloom