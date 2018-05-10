Shillelagh Law – May 10, 2018
- The Irish Rover – The Fighting Jamesons
- Whiskey in the Jar – Pogues
- As I Roved Out – Toucan Dubh
- That’s Just Me – Murder the Stout
- Bold O’Donahue – Tommy Makem
- Planxty Madame Maxwell – Dana Lyn and Kyle Sanna
- The Shipyard Slips – Karan Casey and John Doyle
- Rakes of Kildare – Hat Trick
- The Bloomin Bright Star of Bellisle – Cathal McConnell
- Lullaby of London – Socks in the Frying Pan
- Harp and Shamrock – Lunasa
- A Curious Denish Murphy Jig, The Belles of Liscarroll – Mick OBrien and Caoimhin A Raghallaigh
- Mountain Dew – Dubliners and Pogues
- Johnny Tarr – Gaelic Storm
- Follow Me Up to Carlow – Young Dubliners
- Raglan Road – Luke Kelly
- The Parting Glass – Ronnie Drew