Shillelagh Law – May 10, 2018

Thursday, May 10, 2018
  • The Irish Rover – The Fighting Jamesons
  • Whiskey in the Jar – Pogues
  • As I Roved Out – Toucan Dubh
  • That’s Just Me – Murder the Stout
  • Bold O’Donahue – Tommy Makem
  • Planxty Madame Maxwell – Dana Lyn and Kyle Sanna
  • The Shipyard Slips – Karan Casey and John Doyle
  • Rakes of Kildare – Hat Trick
  • The Bloomin Bright Star of Bellisle – Cathal McConnell
  • Lullaby of London – Socks in the Frying Pan
  • Harp and Shamrock – Lunasa
  • A Curious Denish Murphy Jig, The Belles of Liscarroll – Mick OBrien and Caoimhin A Raghallaigh
  • Mountain Dew – Dubliners and Pogues
  • Johnny Tarr – Gaelic Storm
  • Follow Me Up to Carlow – Young Dubliners
  • Raglan Road – Luke Kelly
  • The Parting Glass – Ronnie Drew