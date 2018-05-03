Psych Out! May 2nd 2018
artist – track – album
LA Witch – You Love Nothing – LA Witch
Hot Garbage – Snow Tigers – Max Blonda
Harmony Rockets – I’ve Got a Golden Ticket – Golden Ticket EP
Spacemen 3 – Walkin’ With Jesus – The Perfect Prescription
Mazzy Star – In the Kingdom – Seasons of Your Day
Spiritualized – Medication – Pure Phase
Reverends – Roadrunner – Title Unbeknownst
Ruby the Hatchet – Gemini – Planetary Spacechild
Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats – Crystal Spiders – Volume 1
The Rebel Drones – Abusing the System – Abusing the System