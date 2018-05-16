Psych Out! 5/16/18
Charalambides – Strange The Wretched Heavens – Lay Open
The Mothers of Invention – Absolutely Free – Brown Shoes Don’t Make It
Wild Man Fischer – An Evening with Wild Man Fischer – The Circle (Larry’s first psychedelic hit)
People – Ceremony ~ Buddha Meets Rock – Shomyo pt. 1
Khurangbin – Con Todo El Mundo – Maria Tambien
Amanaz – Africa – Easy Street
Sun City Girls – Kaliflower- Dead Chick in The River
Christopher And Vas Deferens Organization – Misamata – Untitled pt.1
Laddio Bolocko – Life and Times of Laddio Bolocko – Laddio’s Money (Death of a Popsong)