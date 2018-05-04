Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 4th (“Comprehensive and Totally Secure”) Episode 382
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_382.mp3
“Star Wars Freestyle” by the U
File this set under R5-D4:
“Peter Cushing Lives in Whitstable” by the Jellybottys
“Harrison Ford” by Darlingside
“Mark Hamill Can Handle” by Chris Cape
File this set under IG-88:
“Chewbacca” by Supernova
“Yoda” by Weird Al Yankovic
File this set under TK-421:
Excerpt from “Star Wars Theme” by Nick the Lounge Singer
“I Love Star Wars Anyway” by 3D6
“I Kinda Want to See Star Wars” by Americophilia featuring MC GRIZZ
“My Way” by Christopher Lee
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Open Access in the Global South” on Friday, May 11th!
