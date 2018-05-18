Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 18th (“What’s New in the Public Domain”) Episode 384

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_384.mp3

Clip from Google Home and Amazon Alexa singing “Happy Birthday to You”

“Darling, Don’t You Think?” by the Fairways

Interview with Laura Burtle of the Georgia State University Library

File this set under Public Law No: 105-298
“Help I’m Trapped” by the Carpettes
“Time Has Come” by the Cleves

Continued interview with Laura Burtle

File this set under HM665 .E84
“Tiger in a Box” by We are Monroe
“Waiting” by Denitia

Continued interview with Laura Burtle

File this set under N8224.M47 M53
“I’m Gonna Be Free” by the Free Spirits
“On the Go” by Leather Boy
“I’m Free” by the Who

“I Don’t Need You to Set Me Free” by Grinderman

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, a re-broadcast of our interview with Astra Taylor, on Friday, May 25th!

