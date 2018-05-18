Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 18th (“What’s New in the Public Domain”) Episode 384
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_384.mp3
Clip from Google Home and Amazon Alexa singing “Happy Birthday to You”
“Darling, Don’t You Think?” by the Fairways
Interview with Laura Burtle of the Georgia State University Library
File this set under Public Law No: 105-298
“Help I’m Trapped” by the Carpettes
“Time Has Come” by the Cleves
Continued interview with Laura Burtle
File this set under HM665 .E84
“Tiger in a Box” by We are Monroe
“Waiting” by Denitia
Continued interview with Laura Burtle
File this set under N8224.M47 M53
“I’m Gonna Be Free” by the Free Spirits
“On the Go” by Leather Boy
“I’m Free” by the Who
“I Don’t Need You to Set Me Free” by Grinderman
