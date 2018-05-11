Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 11th (“Open Access in the Global South”) Episode 383
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_383.mp3
Clip from The West Wing
(includes excerpt of “Screenwriter’s Blues” by Soul Coughing)
“All Over the World” by the Prophet Hens
Interview with Dr. Leslie Chan of the University of Toronto Scarborough
(includes excerpt of “Korodia” by Nahawa Doumbia)
File this set under HC240 .K44:
“Currency” by the Black Angels
Continued interview with Dr. Leslie Chan
(includes excerpt of “Bananeira” by Joao Donato)
File this set under D844 .R82:
“Silver Trees” by Henry Badowski
“This Town” by Starfish
Continued interview with Dr. Leslie Chan
(includes excerpt of “Gendamou Na Wili We Gnannin” by T. P. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo)
File this set under Z286.O63 S83:
“I Don’t Get Down Like That” by the Intensions
“I Want the F” by MF
“I Don’t Need You to Set Me Free” by Grinderman
