Mode 7 – 05/13/18
The All-Over-The-Place Again Show
OMORI – Vast Forest Battle
OMORI – Otherworld Battle – Three Bar Logos
OMORI – Snow Forest Battle – White Surf Style 6
Castlevania Harmony of Despair – An Empty Tome
Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire – Battle! Giratina
Splatoon 2 – Wave Prism
F-Zero – Big Blue
F-Zero – Mute City
Super Mario 3D World – Double Cherry Pass
Super Mario 3D World – Mount Must Dash
Super Mario 3D World – World Bowser
Mario Kart 8 – Super Bell Subway
Geniway – Final Fantasy XIII Blinded by Light on Nintendo Labo
Final Fantasy XV – Stand Your Ground
Borderlands 2 – Flamerock Refuge
Sonic Adventure 2 Battle – Deeper
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Aquatic Ruin Zone
Chocobo Racing – Dash De Chocobo
Threads of Fate – Rasdan
Treasures of the Deep – Wreck of the Conception
Miitomo – Creating A Mii