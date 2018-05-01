Girl Rock – May 1st, 2018
The Greeting Committee – 17
Forth Wanderers – Saunter
Sammi Lanzetta – Anxiety Olympics
Middle Kids – Bought It
GGOOLLDD – The Way That I Feel
Kero Kero Bonito – Fish Bowl – Frankie Cosmos Remix
Oddnesse – Are You Down
Morgan Saint – YOU
Billie Eilish – bellyache
Purity Ring – bodyache
Linn Koch-Emmery – Bby Nevermind
Alvvays – In Undertow
Bad Bad Hats – A Bout
Caroline Smith – Half About Being a Woman
Ex Hex – Don’t Wanna Lose
Childbirth – Siri, Open Tinder
Tacocat – Men Explain Things to Me