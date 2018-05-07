54-46 Playlist 5/7/18, Sam’s Last Show
Pablo Moses – I Want to Be With You
Third World – Brand New Beggar
Culture – Two Sevens Clash
Phyllis Dillon – You’re Like Heaven to Me
Junior Murvin – Tedious (Extended Mix)
Vibronics ft. Michael Prophet – Searching for Jah
Aries, Gold Dubs, Jinx, Eva Lazarus, – Fall in Love – Mr. Benn Remix
Augustus Pablo – Stop Them Jah
Scientist – Seconds Away
Mikey Dread – Technical Selection
Black Uhuru – Who’s In The Tomb
Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers – Look Who’s Dancing (request)
10 ft. Ganja Plant – Time I Know