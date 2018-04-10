Slow Riot 4/9/18: chaque fois, le feu nous brûle, il n’y a pas de leçons à apprendre
charles curtis trio — b – electric guitar, drumkit, sine tones, speech
kleg — part one: eating and sleeping (#15)
deux filles — drinking at a stream
fibreforms — soaring
bästard — growing daisies
arthropod — hovercraft
the graphic world — glorious freeformity
the graphic world — malice in underland
guapo — five suns iii
i.o — tears ofthe mariner
i.o — dead lake
i.o — butterfly tissue
sacred harp — ditch duets
daniel bachman — won’t you cross over to that other shore