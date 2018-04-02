Slow Riot 4/2/18: very yeah sad i’m ;;;”’ give it
the for carnation – preparing to receive you
how to count one to ten – mathematics;re
kacica – trees
pennies – bows and arrows
colour – tallulah’s my mother’s name
meet me in st. louis – eins zwei drei hasselhoff
pele – hummingbirds eat
mice parade – a dance by any other name
fridge – ark
berg sans nipple – flapping
the declining winter – summer turns to hurt
grand ulena – crowbar at crescent and cricket
golden – the quim adjuster
the letter e – events
magyar posse – track 6