Shillelagh Law – April 5, 2018

Thursday, April 5, 2018
  • City of Chicago – Christy Moore
  • Three Gypsies – Inciders with Lenn and McKinley Black
  • Calico – Brongaene Griffin
  • Golden Willow Tree – Mike Seeger
  • Laird o the Drum – Mairi Morrison  and Alasdair Roberts
  • Donal a Phumpa, A Denis Murphy Reel, Jack the Lighthouse  – Mick OBrien and Caomhin O Raghallaigh
  • The Boys of Barr na Sraide – Niamh Parsons and Graham Dunne
  • God Save Ireland – The Shillelagh Lads
  • Cliffs of Doneen – Christy Moore
  • Down the Old Plank Road – The Chieftains
  • Johnny Cope – Emerald Rose
  • Were you at the Rock – Brian Conway
  • Ottawa Valley Dance – The Chieftains