Shillelagh Law – April 5, 2018
- City of Chicago – Christy Moore
- Three Gypsies – Inciders with Lenn and McKinley Black
- Calico – Brongaene Griffin
- Golden Willow Tree – Mike Seeger
- Laird o the Drum – Mairi Morrison and Alasdair Roberts
- Donal a Phumpa, A Denis Murphy Reel, Jack the Lighthouse – Mick OBrien and Caomhin O Raghallaigh
- The Boys of Barr na Sraide – Niamh Parsons and Graham Dunne
- God Save Ireland – The Shillelagh Lads
- Cliffs of Doneen – Christy Moore
- Down the Old Plank Road – The Chieftains
- Johnny Cope – Emerald Rose
- Were you at the Rock – Brian Conway
- Ottawa Valley Dance – The Chieftains