Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 6th (“The Bytegeist of Podcast Preservation”) Episode 379
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_379.mp3
Clip from Bytegeist
“Dreaming” by Blondie
Interview with Molly Schwartz of METRO
(includes excerpt of “On Your Own” by Blur)
File this set under 5-9-9:
“Wires” by Telekinesis
“If I Were a Carpenter” by Johnny Cash and June Carter
Continued interview with Molly Schwartz
(includes excerpt of “Sweet and Low” by Fugazi)
File this set under TK5105.887 .M33:
“Save it for Later” by the English Beat
“Live On” by the Flying Stars of Brooklyn
Continued interview with Molly Schwartz
(includes excerpt of “Red Bats with Teeth” by Angelo Badalamenti)
File this set under Z701.3.S68 A77:
“I’m a Memory” by Sarah Watkins
“Sleep a Million Years” by Kathy Heideman (podcast only)
“Masterpiece” by Big Thief
