Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 6th (“The Bytegeist of Podcast Preservation”) Episode 379

Friday, April 6, 2018 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_379.mp3

Clip from Bytegeist

“Dreaming” by Blondie

Interview with Molly Schwartz of METRO
(includes excerpt of “On Your Own” by Blur)

File this set under 5-9-9:
“Wires” by Telekinesis
“If I Were a Carpenter” by Johnny Cash and June Carter

Continued interview with Molly Schwartz
(includes excerpt of “Sweet and Low” by Fugazi)

File this set under TK5105.887 .M33:
“Save it for Later” by the English Beat
“Live On” by the Flying Stars of Brooklyn

Continued interview with Molly Schwartz
(includes excerpt of “Red Bats with Teeth” by Angelo Badalamenti)

File this set under Z701.3.S68 A77:
“I’m a Memory” by Sarah Watkins
“Sleep a Million Years” by Kathy Heideman (podcast only)

“Masterpiece” by Big Thief

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Behind the Scenes at the Library” on Friday, April 13th!

