Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 20th (“The Atlanta Black Archives”) Episode 381
“Electric Lady” by Janelle Monae
Interview with Traci Drummond (Georgia State University), Holly Smith (Spelman College), and Tiffany Atwater Lee (Atlanta University Center)
(includes excerpt of “Harlem” by Bill Withers)
File this set under Z688.A55 I57:
“How I Got Over” by Mahalia Jackson
“What Came First the Egg or the Hen” by Koko Taylor
Continued interview with Traci Drummond, Holly Smith, and Tiffany Atwater Lee
(includes excerpt of “Boogie On Reggae Woman” by Stevie Wonder)
File this set under E185.96 .H332:
“The Nitty Gritty” by Shirley Ellis
“Action Speaks Louder than Words” by Chocolate Milk
Continued interview with Traci Drummond, Holly Smith, and Tiffany Atwater Lee
(includes excerpt of “Moanin’ and Groanin’” by Bill Withers)
File this set under PZ8.3.J6334:
“Stand” by Sly and the Family Stone
“Say It Loud — I’m Black and I’m Proud” by James Brown
