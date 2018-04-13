Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 13th (“Appetite for Instruction”) Episode 380
Clip from Full Metal Jacket
“School Daze” by WASP
Interview with Karen Viars (Georgia Tech Library)
File this set under BF1556 .V34:
“Living After Midnight” by Judas Priest
“Teacher Teacher” by 38 Special
Continued interview with Karen Viars
File this set under LC3969 .H375:
“Don’t Cry” by Asia
“High Wire” by Badlands
Continued interview with Karen Viars
File this set under PZ7.H874 T7:
“I Wanna Rock” by Twisted Sister
“Nothin’ But a Good Time” by Poison
“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Atlanta Black Archives Alliance” on Friday, April 20th!
