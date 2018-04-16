NO! ep 17
briefly exploring the Australian 80’s post-punk underground…
V/Vm – Relax (Can’t Get It Up _ The Anticlimax/)
DAT Politics – Untitled 13
DZ Lectric – Le Guet-Apens
more eaze – r u ok.
Avbvrn – The Poaching Of A Tiger
The Go Set – Junk Logic
Severed Heads – Deano’s Couch
Splendid Mess – NASA Secret Anzac
Wild West – We Can Do
The Take – Summer
Scattered Order – Mass Murder
SPK – MEKANO
Primitive Calculators – I Can’t Stop It
Jon Rose – Tribal Chant
SOPHIE – Faceshopping
Aaron Dilloway – Switch
町田町 – 小座敷ドッグ
町田町 – 路傍の亀