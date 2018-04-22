Mode 7 – 04/22/18
The All-Over-The-Place Show
Secret of Mana – Into the Thick of It (Time Rock Orchestra)
Chrono Trigger – Wind Scene
Ni No Kuni 2 – The Boundless Skies (Airship Theme)
Celeste – First Steps
Celeste – Confronting Myself
Celeste – Forsaken City (Maxo)
Monster Hunter World – Ancient Forest Battle
Monster Hunter 4: Ultimate – Zinogre Battle
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Kingdom of Uraya (Day)
Knuckle Sandwich – Handsome Humanoids
Knuckle Sandwich – Back Alley Beat
Kirby Super Star – Taking Over the Halberd
Kirby and The Rainbow Curse – The Snowball Fight
Kirby and The Rainbow Curse – Sky Tower
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse – The Legendary Halbred