Mode 7 – 04/08/18

Sunday, April 8, 2018 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists, Shows by Collin Caldwell

The Kirby Show


This week we’re doing a Kirby show! Brittany stopped by too! YAY <3 www.facebook.com/wrekmode7

The Playlist!

Kirby’s Adventure – Vegetable Valley
Kirby’s Adventure – Boss Battle
Kirby’s Adventure – Ice Cream Island
Kirby’s Adventure – Nightmare Battle
Kirby’s Dream Land 2 – Big Forest
Kirby Super Star – Coaca Cave
Kirby Super Star – Staff Roll

Kirby’s Dream Land 3 – Grass Land 4
Kirby’s Dream Land 3 – Ripple Field 1
Kirby’s Dream Land 3 – Sand Canyon 3
Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards – Aqua Star Theme
Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards – Boss

Kirby Planet Robobot – Aqua Samba
Kirby Planet Robobot – C R O W N E D
Kirby Planet Robobot – Dark Castle
Kirby Planet Robobot – Mecha Knight
Kirby Planet Robobot – Factory Inspection

Kirby and the Rainbow Curse – The Imperial Capital of Moonlight
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse – Challenging the Game Alone
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse – Getting Through a Cave
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse – The Impudent Big Tree