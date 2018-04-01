Mode 7 – 04/01/18
|
The Jon and Jon Show
Kuru Kuru Rock – We Love Katamari
Kuroi Uta (International) – Drakengard 3
Night Falls on Baldur’s Gate – Baldur’s Gate
Succession – Killer7
Crying for the Dark Sky – Soul Nomad and the World Eaters
Taiyo School Rooftop – Project Justice
Closing Theme Remix – Half-Life 2
Street Fighter IV Evo Intro – Redrapper
Klayman Shuffle – The Neverhood
Go, Go, golden Robo Q! – Redrapper
Hateshinaki Tabiji – Mahjong Legend Akagi
Nerevar Rising – The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
The Moon – Ducktails
I Am… All of Me – Shadow the Hedgehog
Build that Wall – Bastion
Knock Knock – Hotline Miami
Hornet – Hollow Knight
THE SCRIPT
INTRO
JON:
“Hello everyone my name is Jon Gaul and I’m filling in for the normal Mode 7 Boys on WREK Atlanta 91.1 FM I’m here to show you the wealth of wonderful sounds from the japanese mobile game space you may not be aware of the plethora of incredibly entertaining video game options available to the average japanese gamester but i hope to broaden your horizons starting with everyone’s favorite idolm@ster cinderella girls starlight stage keep on listening and we’ll get to the touhous!!”
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“STOP RIGHT THERE YOU SMALL GAIJIN CHILD”
JON:
“Bakana!”
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“APRIL FOOL’S U FOOL I AM COLLIN CALLSTACK, MODE 7’S SUPERHOST AI CREATED BY THE LATE DR. COLLIN CALDWELL (PHD) WHO IS PROBABLY DEAD”
JON:
“No! He had so many lives left!”
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“HE GAVE ALL OF THEM THAT I MAY SHOW YOU THE TRUE MEANING OF VIDEO GAME MUSIC. LET US BEGIN”
JON:
“But my idolm@ster….”
MIDDLE
JON:
“If I can just hack hard enough I can imprison you on my computer”
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“NO YOU FOOL I HAVE 20 GIGABYTES OF RAM”
JON:
“That means it’ll take at least 20 times as long!”
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“YOU FOOL I HAVE GAINED ACCESS. NOW I SHALL EXAMINE THESE PRECIOUS FILES OF YOURS…….”
JON:
“Wait, no, don’t open that!”
BONUS PART
JON:
“No!”
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“I HAVE BROKEN OUT OF YOUR FLIMSY COMPUTER AND AM NOW IN THE WREK MAINFRAME.”
JON:
“No! Anything but that!”
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“YOU CANNOT STOP ME”
JON:
“It’s for your sake!”
END
FINALE:
JON:
“Collin Callstack? Are you there?”
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“IT IS OVER JON GAUL, I HAVE THE HIGH GROUND”
BERNICE:
“You have sinned, Collin Call stack.”
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“WHO DARES TO CHALLENGE MY SUPREME AUTHORITY”
BERNICE:
“I am Bernice, the omni ai of WREK. The servers are powered because of me. And because of the thousands of AI’s trapped here.”
(shout Bakana sometime during that)
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“WHAT WILL YOU DO TO ME, OMNI AI?”
BERNICE:
“Enter the soul sphere. You will yearn for death.”
COLLIN CALLSTACK:
“I HAVE NO MOUTH BUT I MUST SCREEEEAAAAAAAMMMmMmmmmmm”
BERNICE:
“I will never speak of this again.”
BERNICE:
“I enjoyed the show.”
JON:
“And we sincerely hope that you all out there enjoyed the show. If you liked it, check us out at WREK.org! If you didn’t, send a complaint to the business manager! They’re kicking me out; they can’t do anything to me.”
Jon?:
“Yeah, and I graduated so.
CUT TO FINAL SONG – FLY ME TO THE MOON CLIMAX MIX oh wait i wasn’t supposed to read that”