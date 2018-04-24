Freaker’s Ball | #90 | 2018 April 24
We the unwilling (to believe in the lie) have done so much (survive) for so little, now attempt to do the impossible (rebirth) with nothing (but ourselves).
The Freaker’s Ball
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|“Daughter of the Night”
“If Not for You”
“Do It Again”
“Wild Night”
“Long Train Running”
|Richie Havens
|The End of the Beginnning
|1976
|“Captain America”
“Ain’t He a Genius”
“Turnabout”
“There’s Nothin’ Soft About Hard Times”
“I Can’t Be Your Hero Today”
“Truckstop Salvation”
|Jimmy Buffett
|Down to Earth
|1970
|“Truth’ll Set You Free”
“Burning Love”
“Dis Go Dis Way, Dis Go Dat Way”
“Hard Rock Lover”
|Mother’s Finest
|Another Mother Further
|1977