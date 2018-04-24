Freaker’s Ball | #90 | 2018 April 24

We the unwilling (to believe in the lie) have done so much (survive) for so little, now attempt to do the impossible (rebirth) with nothing (but ourselves).

“Daughter of the Night”

“If Not for You”

“Do It Again”

“Wild Night”

“Long Train Running”

 Richie Havens The End of the Beginnning 1976
“Captain America”

“Ain’t He a Genius”

“Turnabout”

“There’s Nothin’ Soft About Hard Times”

“I Can’t Be Your Hero Today”

“Truckstop Salvation”

 Jimmy Buffett Down to Earth 1970
“Truth’ll Set You Free”

“Burning Love”

“Dis Go Dis Way, Dis Go Dat Way”

“Hard Rock Lover”

 Mother’s Finest Another Mother Further 1977