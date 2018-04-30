54-46 Playlist 4/30/2018
Marcia Griffiths – Don’t Let Me Down
Ronnie Lyn – Dub
Bob Marley & the Wailers – War
Prince Alla – Slave Master
Toots & the Maytals – (Take Me Home) Country Roads –by request
Junior Ross & The Spear – Man From Zion
Third World – Prisoner in the Street
The English Beat – Rotating Heads
Black Uhuru – Leaving to Zion –by request
Ini Kamoze – Trouble You a Trouble Me
Linval Thompson – Everybody Needs Money
Johnny Osbourne – Ice Cream Love –by request
Ronnie Davis – Writing on the Wall