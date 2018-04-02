54-46 Playlist 4/2/2018

Monday, April 2, 2018 | Posted in 54-46, Playlists by Samantha Bartlett

Gregory Isaacs – Night Nurse (Live in San Francisco) –by request on 3/26
Peter Tosh – Testify
Culture – Rastaman

Linval Thompson – Look How Me Sexy
Hepcat – Comin’ on Strong
Burning Spear – Loving Day
Jacob Miller – 80,000 Careless Ethiopians –by request

Toots and the Maytals – Funky Kingston
10 Ft. Ganja Plant – Walkey Walk Tall
Glen Brown – Away With the Bad –by request

Third World – Feel a Little Better
Desmond Dekker – Big Headed
The Eagles – Warn the Nation

The English Beat – I Confess