Special Programming: Folk Rarities (Monday, March 19)
This set from 5:30-6:30 PM consisted of folk music from the archives. These highly sought-after releases stem from private pressings, compilations issued by labels such as EFFICIENT SPACE and Numero Group, and compressed files.
Though many of the artists faded into obscurity during their time, due to countless blogs and independent online media, they are currently experiencing an unexpected renaissance in their works. This selection consisted of personal favorites, private pressings now accessible thanks to the Internet, new reissues, and more. Hope you enjoyed it!
The Rising Storm – Frozen Laughter
Nora Guthrie – Home Before Dark
Tom Parrott – They Ask Me Why
Sibylle Baier – I Lost Something in the Hills
Molly Drake – What Can a Song Do to You?
Andy Robinson – Nothing Could Be Better
Collie Ryan – Cricket
Linda Perhacs – If You Were My Man
Vashti Bunyan – I’d Like To Walk Around Your Mind
Karen Beth – Something to Believe In
Nora Guthrie – Emily’s Illness
Hendrickson Road House – Tomorrow Your Sorrow
Emerald Web – Flight of the Raven
Suzanne Menzel – I Feel It Starts Again
Moonstone – Black Blind Light
Les Rallizes Dénudés – 鳥の声
Honorable mention that didn’t get played: https://youtu.be/ksn0Wjw-EiY