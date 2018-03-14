Sounds of Saturn 6 | March 14th, 2018
Do The Wrong Thing – Lounge Lizards
The Kid is Back! – Marc Ribot & Ceramic Dog
The Uncertainty Principle – The Heliocentrics
Gravity Waves – E Ruscha V
In Tangier/Paradise Beach – Herbie Mann
Stairway to the Stars – Milt Jackson, John Coltrane
Earthly Things – Lonnie Holley
Butter Theory – The Jazz Jousters, Stay Classy
Mascaram Setaba – Mulatu Astatke
Sublunary – King Krule
Fleurette Africaine – Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, Max Roach
Sixth House – Steve Reid