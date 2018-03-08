Shillelagh Law – March 8, 2018
We are back after basketball season!! 🙂
- The Humours of Castlefin/Nia’s Dance/An Duidin
- A Kazakh Melody – Abigail Washburn and the Sparrow Quartet
- Welcome Poor Paddy Home – Dervish
- Rolling to Cairo Town – Gallimaufry
- Ballyogan – Lunasa
- Johnny Cope – Planxty
- Greenland Whale Fisheries – 9/8ths Irish
- The Spirit of Mother Jones – Andy Irvine
- Lullaby of London – Socks in the Frying Pan
- The Foggy Dew – Tommy Makem
- Down by the Sally Gardens – Peter Hollens
- Farewell, Farewell – Danu
- The Turkish Reveille – Lankum