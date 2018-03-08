Shillelagh Law – March 8, 2018

Thursday, March 8, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien

We are back after basketball season!! 🙂

  • The Humours of Castlefin/Nia’s Dance/An Duidin
  • A Kazakh  Melody – Abigail Washburn and the Sparrow Quartet
  • Welcome Poor Paddy Home – Dervish
  • Rolling to Cairo Town – Gallimaufry
  • Ballyogan – Lunasa
  • Johnny Cope – Planxty
  • Greenland Whale Fisheries – 9/8ths Irish
  • The Spirit of Mother Jones – Andy Irvine
  • Lullaby of London – Socks in the Frying Pan
  • The Foggy Dew – Tommy Makem
  • Down by the Sally Gardens – Peter Hollens
  • Farewell, Farewell – Danu
  • The Turkish Reveille – Lankum