Shillelagh Law – March 29, 2018
- James Magee – Andy Irvine
- Catch me if you can – Sullivan’s Jack
- Courtin in the Kitchen – Gaelic Storm
- St. Patrick was a Gentleman – Orthodox Celts
- Stand Up to Your Devil – Orthodox Celts
- Pair of Brown Eyes – Pogues
- Wish I was Back Home in Derry- Christy Moore
- Dirty Old Town – InCiders
- Wearing of the Green – InCiders
- The Fields of Athenry – Wild Colonial Bhoys
- Brennan on the Moor – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Paddle Me Own Canoe – Waxies Dargle
- Whiskey You’re the Devil – Brigham Phillips
- Rosien the Bow – The Shillelah Lads
Bed Music: Sailor’s Wife – Alasdair Fraser