Shillelagh Law – March 29, 2018

Thursday, March 29, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • James Magee – Andy Irvine
  • Catch me if you can – Sullivan’s Jack
  • Courtin in the Kitchen – Gaelic Storm
  • St. Patrick was a Gentleman – Orthodox Celts
  • Stand Up to Your Devil – Orthodox Celts
  • Pair of Brown Eyes – Pogues
  • Wish I was Back Home in Derry- Christy Moore
  • Dirty Old Town – InCiders
  • Wearing of the Green – InCiders
  • The Fields of Athenry – Wild Colonial Bhoys
  • Brennan on the Moor – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Paddle Me Own Canoe – Waxies Dargle
  • Whiskey You’re the Devil – Brigham Phillips
  • Rosien the Bow – The Shillelah Lads

Bed Music: Sailor’s Wife – Alasdair Fraser