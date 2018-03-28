Psych-Out! Playlist for March 28, 2018

  1. Jon Gibson – Visitations Part I (Visitations)
  2. Third Troll – Infrahuman (Phlebotomy)
  3. Kawabata Makoto / Anla Courtis / Rokugenkin – Mental Castle in the Mountains (Kokura)
  4. Spacin’ – Megatations 1 (Megatations)