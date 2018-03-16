Psych-Out! Playlist for March 14, 2018

Friday, March 16, 2018 | Raoul Rego

Can – The Peel Sessions – Tape Kebab
A.R. & Machines – The Art of German Psychedelic (Period 1970 – 74) – Why Peter is Only on Holiday
Agitation Free – Last – Looping IV
Vas Deferens Organiization – Tilt? – Taking Tranquilizer Mountain (By Sedative)

The Psychic Paramount – Gamelan Into the Mink Supernatural – Gamelan

Unfortunately I ripped the previous track incorrectly, so the last two minutes were cut out. I then played a small portion of

The Psychic Paramount – II – N5