Psych-Out! Playlist for March 14, 2018
Can – The Peel Sessions – Tape Kebab
A.R. & Machines – The Art of German Psychedelic (Period 1970 – 74) – Why Peter is Only on Holiday
Agitation Free – Last – Looping IV
Vas Deferens Organiization – Tilt? – Taking Tranquilizer Mountain (By Sedative)
The Psychic Paramount – Gamelan Into the Mink Supernatural – Gamelan
Unfortunately I ripped the previous track incorrectly, so the last two minutes were cut out. I then played a small portion of
The Psychic Paramount – II – N5