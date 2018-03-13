Psych Out 3/7/18
artist – track – album
HEAVEN – Firesky – All Love is Blue
Death In Vegas – Aladdin’s Story – Contino Sessions
Boards Of Canada – Gyroscope – Geogaddi
The 13th Floor Elevators – ROller Coaster – The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators (1966)
Seven and Seven Is – Love – Da Capo (1966)
Dead Meadow (Official) – Here with the Hawk – The Nothing They Need
Dead Meadow – I’m So Glad – The Nothing They Need
reverends – $70 – Derealization Blues
Slapp Happy – Blue Flower – Sort Of (1972)
Dead Meadow – Sleepy Silver Door – Dead Meadow