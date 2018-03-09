Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 9th (“Elvis Had Left The Library”) Episode 375
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_375.mp3
Clip from Full Metal Jacket
“Power Trip” by Soundgarden
File this set under HF5415 .M32385:
“The Cover of the Rolling Stone” by Black Francis and Joey Santiago
“Je Suis Un Rockstar” by Bill Wyman
File this set under PR6053 .O425 R6:
“Queen” by Perfume Genius
“Who Are You” by Ty Segall
File this set under LC213.2 .C45:
“Wrong Door” by the Black Belles
“Should’ve Left You” by the Leftover Cuties
CUT SHORT DUE TO FIRE ALARM!
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “It Could Happen To You” on Friday, March 16th!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/