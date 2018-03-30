Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 30th (“Outside the Framework”) Episode 378
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_378.mp3
Clip from Community
“Housework” by Fishbone
Interview with Danielle Cooper of Ithaka S+R
(includes excerpt of soundtrack music by Piero Umiliani)
File this set under HA31.2 .J65:
“Oh Well” by Fleetwood Mac
“Hate Me Soon” by Yellow Ostrich
Continued interview with Danielle Cooper
(includes excerpt of soundtrack music by Piero Umiliani)
File this set under PN6727.M45 I34:
“Long Division” by Fugazi
“Stuck on a Stick” by Flowers in the Dustbin
Continued interview with Danielle Cooper
(includes excerpt of soundtrack music by Piero Umiliani)
File this set under B945.A663 D57:
“Stained and Lit” by Red Red Meat
“Can You See Past” by Weaves
“Disappearing Industries” by Grass Window
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Exploring the Bytegeist” on Friday, April 6th!
