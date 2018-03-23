Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 23rd (“When the Past is the Present”) Episode 377
Clip from Lucille Clifton
“Freedom” by Curtis Harding
Interview with Gabrielle Dudley of Emory University’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library
File this set under BF575.F7 D83:
“Her Jazz” by Huggy Bear
“Climb that Tree” by the She Trinity
Continued interview with Gabrielle Dudley
File this set under HD5713.6.U54 G89:
“Weary” by Solange Knowles
“Not a Problem” by Kalikazoo
“Wife Wrapped in the Wether’s Skin” by Hedy West
Continued interview with Gabrielle Dudley
File this set under ML3551 .R68:
“What’s Happening Brother” by Marvin Gaye
“The Times they are a Changin'” by Bob Dylan
“Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Outside the Framework” on Friday, March 30th!
