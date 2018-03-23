Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 23rd (“When the Past is the Present”) Episode 377

Clip from Lucille Clifton

“Freedom” by Curtis Harding

Interview with Gabrielle Dudley of Emory University’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library

File this set under BF575.F7 D83:
“Her Jazz” by Huggy Bear
“Climb that Tree” by the She Trinity

Continued interview with Gabrielle Dudley

File this set under HD5713.6.U54 G89:
“Weary” by Solange Knowles
“Not a Problem” by Kalikazoo
“Wife Wrapped in the Wether’s Skin” by Hedy West

Continued interview with Gabrielle Dudley

File this set under ML3551 .R68:
“What’s Happening Brother” by Marvin Gaye
“The Times they are a Changin'” by Bob Dylan

“Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

