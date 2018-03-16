Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 16th (“It Could Happen To You”) Episode 376
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_376.mp3
Clip from Office Space
“Low Morale” by Monogamy
Interview with Kaetrena Davis Kendrick of USC Lancaster
(includes excerpt of soundtrack music by Piero Umiliani)
File this set under HF5549.5.M6 B744:
“Something Was Strange” by the Procedure Club
“Sleeping Gas” by the Teardrop Explodes
Continued interview with Kaetrena Davis Kendrick
(includes excerpt of soundtrack music by Piero Umiliani)
File this set under PN1997 .O328:
“Echo Beach” by Martha and the Muffins
“Trapped in a Tent” by the Heligoats
Continued interview with Kaetrena Davis Kendrick
(includes excerpt from soundtrack music by Piero Umiliani)
File this set under HD6331 .S35:
“Tank Commander (Hung up in a Warehouse Town)” by the Constantines
“Hard Hard Year” by Growing Concern
“Trigger” by SHINee
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Self-care in the Archives” on Friday, March 23rd!
