NO! ep 15
LATE 70s/EARLY 80s NY DOWNTOWN CLASSICS
DNA – Blonde Red Head
Theoretical Girls – You Got Me
Arto/Neto – MALU
Y Pants – Beautiful Food
Mofungo – In Your Heart
The Del-Byzanteens – My Hands Are Yellow (from the job that i do)
Mars – 3E/Scorn
James Chance & the Contortions – I Can’t Stand Myself
Ut – Mosquito Botticelli
Teenage Jesus and the Jerks – Orphans
Glenn Branca – Lesson No. 2
Bush Tetras – Too Many Creeps
ESG – UFO
Red Transistor – Not Bite
Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Torso Corso
Suicide – Ghost Rider