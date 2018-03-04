Circadian Rhythms 03.04.2018
We are working on uploading all our previous shows so you can listen back. We’ll post an update soon <3
Tracklist:
- She Burned my art – Illa J
- Just Friends (Sunny) – Musiq Soulchild
- SnakesinBinoculars – Foisey
- Facts – Sleep Sinatra
- Seasons – Robert Glasper
- Scythe – Simon Martinez, John L Smith, Lionel Forrester
- Kokamoe freestyle – Goldlink (Instrumental)
- And he gets the girl – Lupe Fiasco
- Judas – Esperanze Spalding
- Embarassed – Matty
- I Don’t Know – Nick Hakim.
- Autumn Rain – Freddie Joachim
- Second Light – Marcus Strickland, Kendrick
- Que Mapa – Arthur Verocai
- Hobo Flats- Oliver Nelson
- Wide Open – Braxtoon Cook