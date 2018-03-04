Circadian Rhythms 03.04.2018

Sunday, March 4, 2018 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

We are working on uploading all our previous shows so you can listen back. We’ll post an update soon <3

Tracklist:

  1. She Burned my art – Illa J
  2. Just Friends (Sunny) – Musiq Soulchild
  3. SnakesinBinoculars – Foisey
  4. Facts – Sleep Sinatra
  5. Seasons – Robert Glasper
  6. Scythe – Simon Martinez, John L Smith, Lionel Forrester
  7. Kokamoe freestyle – Goldlink (Instrumental)
  8. And he gets the girl – Lupe Fiasco
  9. Judas – Esperanze Spalding
  10. Embarassed – Matty
  11. I Don’t Know – Nick Hakim.
  12. Autumn Rain – Freddie Joachim
  13. Second Light – Marcus Strickland, Kendrick
  14. Que Mapa – Arthur Verocai
  15. Hobo Flats- Oliver Nelson
  16. Wide Open – Braxtoon Cook