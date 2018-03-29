A Bit off Broadway – 3/29/2018
There’s No Business Like Show Business
I Love My Wife – We’re Still Friends
Freaky Friday – I Got This
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Settle For Me
Falsettos – Unlikely Lovers
The Full Monty – You Walk With Me
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum – I’m Calm
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Catch Me if You Can – Live in Living Color
Rocky Horror Picture Show – Rose Tint My World/
Gypsy -You Gotta Have a Gimmick
Babes in Arms – Johnny One Note