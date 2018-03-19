54-46 Playlist 3/16/18 -Diverse Programming Day-
Hey y’all! Here’s an extra exciting playlist of jungle and dub taken from soundcloud. Hope y’all like(d) it!!
In bold is the soundcloud user tag, not necessarily the artist
Dasha Fyah – Sisters Selection 2018 – Special Livication to ‘Woman On A Mission´ (first ~4 minutes)
EarthicalTowaSoundSystem – [Earthikal Towa Sound System -Dread Rocker – Elder & Youth Digital Ep][ETS01-EP2016]
Rootical Attack – Free up Jah vibes / Free up dub / Dub vibz – MICHAEL PROPHET – TOZER [RAR12.006]
CrudoBilbaoEstudios – Ka Dub feat Dub Assassin – Push up the bass frequency
iSt3p – Bass Therapy
Equal Brothers – Equal Brothers Production EBOO3 // Earl 16 & Jacin
Iron Dubz – IDZ 10-03 “80’s Fashion Volume 1” Lilly Melody , Purpleman & Sis I-Leen
Brain Damage Dub Sessions – Brain Damage meets Vibronics w/Sir Jean : “Do U remember ? (extended mix)”
Serial Killaz – Audiomission, Seyms & Serial Killaz – 420
Born On Road – ARIES, GOLD DUBS & JINX ft EVA LAZARUS – FALL IN LOVE – ORIGINAL MIX
Big Dada Sound – Congo Natty – ‘UK Allstars’ Ft Tenor Fly,Top Cat,General Levy,Tippa Irie,Sweetie Irie,Daddy Freddy
FaBaSsToNe – “Strange Dub Situation” feat Joe Pilgrim