WREKtacular 2018
Come celebrate 50 years of WREK Radio with us at WREKtacular 2018! This two-day music and art festival is on April 6th and 7th at the Mammal Gallery. We’ll be featuring music downstairs and visual artists showcasing their work upstairs.
Music lineup:
Pylon Reenactment Society, bbymutha, Elf Power, OMNI, BOB, Ethereal, Chew, Pamela_and her sons, Nai Br.XX, Yukons, Trashcan, Farrad Thomas,
Jax Renee, Ore, Root Locust
First 150 Georgia Tech students get in free!
General Admission 1 day – $14
General Admission 2 day – $22