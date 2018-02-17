The Desoto Hour 2/17/18

Happy Valentine’s Day from the Desoto Hour!

Always in the mood for love.

Benny Goodman

    Chicago
    Moten Swing
    You’re Blase
    I’ve Got a Pocket Full of Dreams
    Stardust
    Russian Lullaby

Ted Lewis

    (I’ve Got a Woman, She’s Crazy For Me) She’s Funny That Way
    My Blue Heaven
    My Melancholy Baby
    Cuddle Up a Little Closer, Lovey Mine
    Blue Skies

Frankie Carle

    I’m Gonna See My Baby
    Lonely Love
    La Rosita
    I Surrender, Dear
    My Baby Said Yes
    Swannee River

Bob Crosby

    South Rampart Street Parade
    More Than Ever
    Little Rock Getaway
    It’s Wonderful