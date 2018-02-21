Sounds of Saturn #4 | 21st February 2018
Wayne Shorter – The Ruby and The Pearl
Aso – Kyoto
Yasuaki Shimizu – Kakashi
Joseph Shabason – Aytche
Monster Rally – Washed Ashore
Jeff Parker – Executive Life
Sun Ra and the Sun Ra Arkestra – Spontaneous Simplicity – mixed
Squarepusher – Don’t Go Plastic
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth – They Reminisce Over You
Don Cherry, Latif Kahn – One Dance
baaskaT – Inside the Hyperbolic Time Chamber
Angelo Badalamenti – Grady Groove (feat. Grady Tate)
Brigitte Fontaine – Comme à la radio