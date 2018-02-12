slow riot 2/12/18: it was in knoxville, that cloudy morning, when our ears could bear it no longer
dianogah — shogun
elephant gym — finger
massimo volume — la citia morta
boys life — painted smiles
theta naught — golden ratio
bark psychosis — bloodrush
main — blown
natural snow buildings — wisconsin
waterworks — 1600s
eskaton — pitie
ef — hello scotland
ingranaggi della valle — l’assedio di antiochla
parachute day — you are the daydream
retrograde motion — peace on the western front
ruby falls — amended
duck, litle brother, duck — he’s an anteater
june of 44 – cardiac atlas