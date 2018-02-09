Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 9th (“Keep On Keeping On”) Episode 372
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_372.mp3
“Tellin’ Stories” by the Charlatans UK
Interview with Davia Nelson of The Kitchen Sisters
(includes excerpt of Fifteen Street by Blue Dot Sessions)
File this set under LB1042 .S53:
“Looking for the Future” by Sweet Vacation
“Save Me” by Wanda Davis
Continued interview with Davia Nelson
(includes excerpt of Downtown by Podington Bear)
File this set under TX715 .S586:
“Here Til it Says I’m Not” by the Dirty Projectors
“Autumn Almanac” by the Kinks
Continued interview with Davia Nelson
(includes excerpt from Lumber Down by Blue Dot Sessions)
File this set under PR5233.R4 A7:
“Where Am I Now” by Girl Ray
“Rainy Days” by Phil Krauth
“John Henry” by Woody Guthrie
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, "The Return of the Revenge of Analog," on Friday, February 16th!
