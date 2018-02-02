Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 2nd (“Ask Me Who I Was”) Episode 371
“All We Ever Look For” by Kate Bush
Interview with Isabel Altamirano
File this set under http://hdl.handle.net/1853/58508:
“Sister Suffragette” by Glynis Johns
“W-O-M-A-N” by Etta James
“One Step at a Time” by Brenda Lee
Continued interview with Isabel Altamirano
File this set under Z687 .W45X:
“Run Run Run” by the Supremes
“Bye Bye Baby” by Janis Joplin
Continued interview with Isabel Altamirano
File this set under Identifier: MS001:
“Poor Little Fool” by Ricky Nelson (1958)
“Dominique” by Jeanine Deckers, AKA “the Singing Nun” (1963)
“Windy” by the Association (1967)
“White Flag” by Joseph
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Keep On Keeping On,” on Friday, February 9th!
