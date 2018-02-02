Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 2nd (“Ask Me Who I Was”) Episode 371

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_371.mp3

“All We Ever Look For” by Kate Bush

Interview with Isabel Altamirano

File this set under http://hdl.handle.net/1853/58508:
“Sister Suffragette” by Glynis Johns
“W-O-M-A-N” by Etta James
“One Step at a Time” by Brenda Lee

Continued interview with Isabel Altamirano

File this set under Z687 .W45X:
“Run Run Run” by the Supremes
“Bye Bye Baby” by Janis Joplin

Continued interview with Isabel Altamirano

File this set under Identifier: MS001:
“Poor Little Fool” by Ricky Nelson (1958)
“Dominique” by Jeanine Deckers, AKA “the Singing Nun” (1963)
“Windy” by the Association (1967)

“White Flag” by Joseph

