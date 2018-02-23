Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 23rd (“A Good Leader is Hard to Find”) Episode 374
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_374.mp3
Clip from Arrested Development
“Dog Eat Dog” by AC/DC
Interview with Meredith Albert of Resolve Psychotherapy, LLC
(includes excerpt of No Matter What You Say by Imperial Teen)
File this set under SF428.8 .C46:
“Show Us Your Canines” by Shrag
“Year of the Dog” by Mike Doughty
Continued interview with Meredith Albert
(includes excerpt of Times of Trouble by Temple of the Dog)
File this set under HD69.P75 C84 :
“Poor Doggie” by the Eagles of Death Metal
“Hollow Trees House Hounds” by Cate le Bon
Continued interview with Meredith Albert
(includes excerpt from Meet Me in the City by The Black Keys)
File this set under SF 440.15 B78:
“Dog Me Around” by Joe Willey and the Movin’ Men
“Bitch” by the Rolling Stones
“Atomic Dog” by George Clinton
