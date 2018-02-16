Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 16th (“The Return of the Revenge of Analog”) Episode 373
“Breathe” by Pink Floyd
Interview with Dan Shapiro of Glowforge
(includes excerpt of Selange by Cluster)
File this set under HD38.2 .S47:
“Tantalized” by the Church
Continued interview with Dan Shapiro
(includes excerpt of Mit Simaen by Cluster)
File this set under TT155 .S77:
“Miserlou” by Seymour Rechtzeit
“Our Work Was Good” by Chelsea Wolfe
“Why It’s Good to Be Alive” by Busytoby
Continued interview with Dan Shapiro
(includes excerpt from Ho Renomo by Cluster)
File this set under TK7871.3 .H28:
“Laser Beam” by Mo Phillips
“Laser Eyes” by Liyv
“Laser Beam Precision” by the Artist Formerly Known as Vince Band
“Now I’m Back” by Pink Martini
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “A Good Leader Is Hard To Find,” on Friday, February 23rd!
