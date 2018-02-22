Lost In Oscillation — 2/22/18

Thursday, February 22, 2018 | Posted in Lost in Oscillation, Playlists by yasmine jalali

— the passage of time is flicking dimly upon the screen; i can’t see the lines i used to think I could read between —

tracklist:

shiny two shiny – waiting for us
adn’ ckrystall – cocaïna vitamina
car crash set – fall from grace

chris & cosey – in ecstasy
experimental products – golden hours
psychic youth – step in time

furniture – why are we in love
eddie hooper – tomorrow’s sun
caliban – open mind

pete brandt’s method – what you are
nick nicely – hilly fields (1892)

brian eno – golden hours