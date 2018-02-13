Girl Rock – February 13th, 2018 (Galentine’s Day Special)
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down – With a Girl Like You
Alex the Astronaut – Not Worth Hiding
Kaki King – I Think She Knows
Catey Shaw – American Girl
The Ditty Bops – There’s a Girl
Elektra – I Don’t Do Boys
Gia – Only a Girl
The Blow – Like Girls
Hayley Kiyoko – Curious
Lowell – Cloud 69
Girlpool – Emily
Dressy Bessy – If You Should Try to Kiss Her
Sixpence None the Richer – There She Goes
Mitski – Strawberry Blond
Samia – Someone Tell the Boys
God Help the Girl – I’ll Have to Dance with Cassie
Mal Blum – Valentine’s Day
mxmtoon – 1-800-DATEME